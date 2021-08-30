EU removes US from Covid safe list for non-essential visits

The EU, due to the increase in the incidence of coronavirus, removed five countries, including the United States, from the list of states with which it was recommended to open the bloc's external borders, the Council of the EU said on Monday.

"Following a review under the recommendation on the gradual lifting of the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU, the Council updated the list of countries, special administrative regions and other entities and territorial authorities for which travel restrictions should be lifted. In particular, Israel, Kosovo[1], Lebanon, Montenegro, the Republic of North Macedonia and the USA were removed from the list," the document said.

Until the last moment, 23 states were included in the EU list. (ANI/Sputnik)

