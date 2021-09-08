EU-US trade and technology council to be launched in September

The EU-US Trade and Technology Council is to be launched later this month, Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Commission executive vice-president, said on Tuesday.

"Together with [US Commerce] Secretary [Gina] Raimondo and other colleagues, we will be inaugurating the Trade and Technology Council later this month in Pittsburgh," Dombrovskis told a conference in Tallinn.

The council is aimed at coordinating approaches to global trade, economic, and technology issues and addressing unfair competition and the misuse of new technologies. Cooperation on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, information communication technologies security and competitiveness, data governance and secure supply chains will also be the focus of the council, the official added.

"With the United States, we share similar challenges on cybersecurity and the dominant market power of some digital service providers. We share an interest in regulating technologies to protect our consumers and businesses - as well as upholding our common values," Dombrovskis said.

The sides agreed to launch the initiative at the US-EU summit in Brussels in mid-June. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

