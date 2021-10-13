European lawmakers call upon nations to implement green recovery

Brussels, Oct 13 Ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, European lawmakers called upon the world to implement a green recovery and increase their 2030 climate targets.

The Environment, Public Health and Food Safety Committee in the European Parliament adopted its input to the Glasgow conference, with 60 votes for, 15 votes against and 3 abstentions, Xinhua news agency reported.

In their resolution, members of the European Parliament (MEPs) expressed concern that the targets announced in Paris in 2015 would result in warming well above three degrees by 2100 compared to pre-industrial levels.

The MEPs urged the developed countries to deliver on their promise to raise at least 100 billion US dollars in climate finance per year for developing countries. They said that the Group of Twenty should show global leadership and commit to achieving climate neutrality by 2050 at the latest.

They also demanded that all direct and indirect fossil fuel subsidies should be phased out in the EU by 2025.

The resolution will be put to vote by all MEPs during the parliament's plenary session next week.

