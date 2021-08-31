Evacuation in West Auckland due to flood

Aucklamd, Aug 31 Around 60 families in West Auckland of New Zealand were forced to leave their homes ue to rain-triggered flood amid the Covid-19 lockdown on Tuesday.

Kumeu, one of the suburbs of West Auckland region, was cut off by the flooding, reports Xinhua news agency.

Many remote townships to West Auckland were hit by heavy rain overnight and were flooded, according to local media.

In some places, it was reported that the flood water was up to two metres deep, leaving houses and vehicles underwater.

Some horses and cows were even sheltered inside houses by their owners.

The Auckland civil defence department announced that makeshift tents were set up in nearby townships for the evacuees who need accommodation.

Auckland is now under Level 4 lockdown due to the latest Delta variant outbreak.

Auckland Civil Defence said the need for evacuation would override any alert level 4 restrictions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor