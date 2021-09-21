Evergrande's woes linked to China crackdown starting with Alibaba

New Delhi, Sep 21 Some of the firms with significant holdings of Evergrande bonds are Ashmore Group PLC and HSBC Holdings PLC, both of London; BlackRock Inc. based in New York; and UBS Group AG of Zurich, MarketWatch reported.

Evergrande, which reportedly faces at least $83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period, is raising concerns about a liquidity crisis among all Chinese and Hong Kong property companies, as markets quickly turn off access to dollar funding.

In a more macro way, the firm's woes are bringing to the fore China's wide-scale regulatory crackdown across most of its businesses, starting with technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. which is rattling confidence in the world's second-largest economy, the report said.

China's crackdown on property developers, without a known endgame, is what's sapping liquidity from thinly traded securities like Evergrande bonds, which are held in passive emerging-market-index exchange-traded funds and separately managed accounts at U.S., European and Asian money-management firms.

"The spillover that's happened to other markets is somewhat notable," Ben Emons, managing director of global macro strategy at New York-based Medley Global Advisors, said via phone Monday. In particular, he said, the global stock selloff was accompanied by falling iron ore prices because of China's stepped-up restrictions on industrial activity, the report added.

Markets will now be watching for whether the People's Bank of China, will inject liquidity "tactically" Wednesday night, Emons says. The timing of all this comes as some investors are also bracing for a potentially hawkish outlook from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, and many have been waiting for a significant pullback in the S&P 500 during the month of September.

On Monday, this overseas risk suddenly shook up financial markets from Asia to Europe and the U.S.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor