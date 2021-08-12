Examining the leadership skills of Indian Prime Ministers

New Delhi, Aug 12 There are any number of systematic psychographic studies in the US context that investigate the dispositional traits of demagogic and political leaders that are often put to use to convincingly sway the voters and curry favours - favours that often cost and defeat human logic – as perhaps happened when Donald Trump won his Presidential election.

"Indian political leaders have rarely been put through this scrutiny, a startling and disconcerting fact" that prompted Nishant Uppal, an Assistant Professor in the faculty of Organisational Behaviour in IIM-Lucknow's Human Resources Management Group, to write his seminal book, "Narcissus Or Machiavelli – Learning Leadership From Indian Prime Ministers"

