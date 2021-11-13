Explosion hits bus on busy road in Kabul

An explosion struck a bus on a busy road in the western part of Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday, Xinhua reported citing an eyewitness.

"We heard a huge blast in the minibus carrying commuters in Mahtab Qala locality of Dashti Bari area. The whole place has now been sealed off by the Taliban's security forces," an eyewitness told Xinhua.

The vehicle sent a column of thick smoke into the sky after catching fire, according to the eyewitness. The incident created panic among people.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor