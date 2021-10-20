Explosion in Afghanistan's Kabul
By ANI | Published: October 20, 2021 11:24 AM2021-10-20T11:24:29+5:302021-10-20T11:35:07+5:30
Afghanistan's capital city Kabul was hit with an explosion on Wednesday morning, local media reported.
Afghanistan's capital city Kabul was hit with an explosion on Wednesday morning, local media reported.
The incident took place near Dehmazang square, Tolo News reported citing eyewitnesses.
There is no information on casualties available so far, the local news agency said.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app