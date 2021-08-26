Explosion in Kazakhstan's south results from fire at Military unit's warehouse: Ministry
Published: August 26, 2021
The explosion in Kazakhstan's southern city of Taraz resulted from a fire at a warehouse of a military unit, the Kazakh Defence Ministry said on Thursday.
"At approximately 19:00 [13:00 GMT], a fire broke out near a warehouse of a military unit stationed in the Jambyl region's Bayzak district. As a result of the fire, unidentified objects exploded," the Kazakh Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Fire brigades continue the effort to eliminate the fire, causes of the incident are being established. The defence ministry also sent a commission headed by Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Shpekbaev to the scene. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
