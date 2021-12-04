Explosion occurs in Afghanistan's capital Kabul
By ANI | Published: December 4, 2021 02:07 PM2021-12-04T14:07:14+5:302021-12-04T14:15:18+5:30
An explosion occurred in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday, said local media.
According to the witnesses, the blast occurred on Kabul's Fifth Taimani Street, Tolo News reported.
No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
