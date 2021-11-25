Explosion rocks Kabul, casualties unknown: Witnesses

Kabul, Nov 25 An explosion ripped through a busy traffic circle in Kabul on Thursday, with casualties still unknown, witnesses said.

"We heard a huge blast in Karte Parwan locality, Police District 2, roughly at 4:15 p.m. local time. The whole place has now been sealed off, as the blast also caused panic among the people at the evening rush hour," eyewitness Farukh Shah said, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The Taliban security forces have cordoned off the area for precautionary measures. The blast sent a column of thick smoke into the sky, according to Shah.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor