Explosion rocks mosque in Kabul, multiple casualties confirmed

An explosion took place at a mosque in Kabul on Sunday afternoon.

Multiple casualties have been reported, Tolo News reported.

"An explosion happened in a crowded place at Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul on Sunday afternoon and has caused causalities," said Zabihullah Mujahid, the deputy minister of information and culture.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor