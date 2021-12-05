Explosions heard inside US base in Syria

Explosions were heard on Sunday inside a US military base in Syria, state news agency SANA reported.

The blasts were heard in the al-Tanf area in southeastern Syria, Xinhua news agency reported.

Back in late October, the US base of At Tanf came under a drone attack. The White House believes that the recent attack on its military base in Syria was "deliberate and coordinated" and the United States reserves the right to respond.

( With inputs from ANI )

