Explosions heard inside US base in Syria
By ANI | Published: December 5, 2021 03:34 PM2021-12-05T15:34:14+5:302021-12-05T15:45:02+5:30
Explosions were heard on Sunday inside a US military base in Syria, state news agency SANA reported.
The blasts were heard in the al-Tanf area in southeastern Syria, Xinhua news agency reported.
Back in late October, the US base of At Tanf came under a drone attack. The White House believes that the recent attack on its military base in Syria was "deliberate and coordinated" and the United States reserves the right to respond.
( With inputs from ANI )
