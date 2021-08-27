Explosions outside Kabul airport carried out by US forces to destroy their belongings, claim Taliban

The explosions outside Kabul airport claiming over 60 lives were carried out by the US forces to destroy their belongings, claimed the Taliban who seized control over Afghanistan in mid-August.

"Several explosions were heard in Kabul in the evening. The blasts were carried out by US forces inside Kabul airport to destroy their belongings. Kabul residents are not worried," Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a tweet.

At least seven explosions were heard in Kabul city, hours after the twin suicide bombings outside the airport, that killed over 60 people, including US troops.

"A huge & shocking explosion, waves shake #Kabul 6th explosion. And another 7the explosion while I'm writing this. Two explosions," an Afghanistan media outlet reported.

Four US Marines are among the 35 people who were reportedly killed in twin bomb blasts outside Kabul airport on Thursday. The first blast was reported at the Abbey Gate in Kabul airport while the second one was near the Baron Hotel.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirmed the development saying that "a number of US service members" were killed in today's complex attack at Kabul airport.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the terror attack near Hamid Karzai International Airport and expressed his support for the victims of the blast.

