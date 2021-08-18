FACT CECK! Philippines photo goes viral as IAF airlifting people from Kabul

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15. The whole of Afghanistan is now under Taliban control. Afghans do not want to live in Afghanistan because they have previous experience with the Taliban regime. They want to leave the country under any circumstances. Airways are is the only option for this. For this, thousands of Afghans are coming to the airport and trying to get out of the country on any flight.

Some have managed to get out of Afghanistan, but some are still trying to get out. A photo had surfaced two days ago. It was carrying more than 600 people aboard a US Air Force plane. However, this photo is not from Afghanistan but from the Philippines of the year 2013.

The original photo was taken by the U.S. Air Force a few days after a devastating hurricane hit the town of Tacloban in the Philippines. News agency Reuters has reported about this. Some people have mistakenly made this photo viral.

CLAIM

The claim, along with the photo, reads, "IAF C-17 with 800 people airlifted....a record. That's a train load almost. The previous highest was 670. This is from Kabul Airport today. (sic)"



IAF C 17 with 800 people airlifted....a record. That's a train load almost. The previous highest was 670. This is from Kabul Airport today. Long Live India 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/kOmUOHnpPh — durgeshtripathi (@durgesh_101) August 16, 2021

According to the Reuters report, this photo is of the military aircraft, C-17 Globemaster III taken on November 17, 2013 after the typhoon Haiyan. The plane was carrying more than 670 Tacloban residents. Hurricane Haiyan hit the coastal region on November 8, 2013, causing severe damage to the town of Tacloban in the province.



