FACT CHECK! Movie "The Omicron Variant" was released in 1963?, poster goes viral

Omicron Variant Movie Poster fact check: The whole world is worried about the new variant of Coronavirus, Omicron. So far, the Omicron variant has been found in five of the nine provinces in South Africa. On the one hand, there is the fear of the omicron virus, on the other hand, a film on it is claimed to have been released in 1963. Meanwhile, a poster of it is currently going viral on social media and it is currently the topic of discussion.

Currently, a poster of the movie 'The Omicron Variant' is going viral on social media. The tagline of the film poster says 'the day the earth was transformed into a cemetery'. The film is said to have been released in 1963. Meanwhile, after the poster went viral, many netizens had said that the pandemic had been planned for a long time. Apart from this, Bollywood film director Ram Gopal Varma also shared a viral poster of the film.

Meanwhile, this poster has been edited and the original poster is from the movie 'Phase IV' released in 1974. Becky Cheatle, an Irish director and writer, created this viral poster just for fun. Also, there is no movie called 'The Omicron Variant'. Becky Cheatle shared this poster on her Twitter account on December 1, 2021. It was also said that it was created using Photoshop. She, meanwhile, urged not to take it too seriously.