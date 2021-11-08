Fact Check! Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla arrested by FBI in fraud case

A few days ago, a viral claim suggesting that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has been arrested hit the headlines. The report claimed that Bourla was arrested by the FBI from his home in suburb of Scarsdale, New York, on Friday morning. However, the news was found to be fake as the news originated in an article posted on the website Conservative Beaver. The article’s website is by Albert Bourla Arrested, police ordered “media blackout” at the time of the arrest.

Now here’s the truth – Pfizer’s CEO hasn’t been arrested by the FBI. He was also not charged with multiple fraud charges. On the same day the article was published, Bourla made multiple television appearances and talked about a new pill developed by Pfizer. In addition, the mainstream media didn’t cover the story because Pfizer’s CEO wasn’t arrested as claimed. Conservative Beaver is a news website known for creating fake news and generating views on websites. This is yet another example of fake news about the Pfizer vaccine created by fake news websites to generate page views and money from deceived people.