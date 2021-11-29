Fashion Designer Virgil Abloh's death shocked the whole fashion industry, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and others pay heartfelt tribute

The whole fashion industry is shaken by the death of fashion designer Virgil Abloh. Virgil Abloh is the founder of the fashion label Off-White and was also the current menswear artistic director at Louis Vuitton. He was suffering through a very rare form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma, he kept his illness private for a long time. He was 41 and was happily living with his wife Shannon, and his two children, Lowe and Grey Abloh, as well as his sister and his parents. Many celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, David Beckham, Timothee Chalamet, and others paid a heartfelt tribute to Virgil Abloh.

Virgil Abloh's team shared the post on his Instagram handle for informing everyone about this tragic matter they wrote We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues. For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture. Through it, all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, “Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,” believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations. We Thank You all for your love and support, and we ask for privacy as we grieve and celebrate Virgil’s life. Virgil Abloh September 30, 1980 – November 28, 2021″

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and others shared their beautiful memories with Virgil.