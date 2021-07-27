Father kills daughter in the name of 'honour'

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh), July 27 A 17-year-old girl was allegedly shot dead by her father to save the 'family's honour' when she tried to elope with her boyfriend.

The accused father is a farmer. He caught his daughter leaving with a youth on Monday night and tried to stop her.

Then in a fit of rage, he shot her down with a country-made pistol as she refused to obey him.

The incident took place in Paroli village under the Bilsi police circle.

The victim's mother informed the police and got her husband arrested.

Bilsi circle officer, Aniruddha Singh, said, "The man killed his daughter to save the family's honour. He has been arrested on his wife's complaint. In fact, she was a witness to the crime. We have also recorded the statement of neighbours."

Police said that the man has confessed to have killed his daughter, and was booked under IPC section 302 (murder). Section 3/25 of the Arms Act has also been slapped against him for carrying a country-made pistol.

The girl's body has been sent for autopsy.

According to reports, she was a school dropout. She was reportedly in a relationship with the local youth, 21, for two years. Both were from the same community.

The young couple wanted to get married but her father was against the relationship though her mother supported them.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor