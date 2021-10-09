FBiH government adopts an action plan to combat violence against children

The Government of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina adopted an action plan to combat violence against Children in the Digital Environment for the period 2021-2024, proposed by the FBiH Ministry of the Interior.

The FBiH Police Administration was the carrier of the activities related to the development of the Action Plan for Combating Violence against Children in the Digital Environment for 2021-2024.

The action plan is focused on legislation, institutional capacities, cooperation, prevention, the response and reaction of the competent institutions in the Federation of BiH.

Namely, an increasing percentage of children today have access to the Internet, mainly through mobile devices, and unfortunately, a large number of them are exposed to inappropriate content and abuse on the Internet. (ANI/FENA)

