Fed up with inflation, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf youth demands Imran khan's resignation

Fed up with high inflation in the country, a youth belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ruling party has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation during a rally in Islamabad.

According to The News International, a youth, believed to be a PTI activist, climbed up on stage during the speeches by political leaders including Raja Khurram Shehzad and Ali Nawaz Awan and Federal Minister Asad Umar on Saturday.

"It is better for Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign," the youth who got up on stage and took the mic said after some people asked him to say whatever he wanted to.

Unhappy with Imran Khan-led government, he predicted the future of Pakistan by saying, "Everything will be exactly the same as Raja Khurram Shehzad has said. But Imran Khan will not be the Prime Minister of Pakistan."

"No rulers, only the masses (no hukmraan, only awam)," The News International quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, a peaceful march has been called today against Imran Khan's government over its failure to provide jobs to Pakistan's youth.

The march was been called by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) which has demanded the government to lift the ban on student unions and address the issue of unemployment affecting over 75 per cent of the country's youth, reported the News International.

JI's Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch on Wednesday in a press conference stated that JI youth would launch peaceful long-march in Islamabad on November 28 against joblessness and anti-youth policies of the rulers.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor