Female doctor's home stormed by Taliban fighters

New Delhi, Sep 13 A female doctor in Afghanistan's Kandahar province has claimed that her home was stormed by the Taliban fighters and she was beaten along with her family members and a neighbour, the media reported on Monday.

Fahima Rahmati, who is also a civil activist, said in a video clip that the Taliban fighters have also taken her mobile phones while their raid on her home on Sunday night, Khaama News reported.

Rahmati said that she was neither a former government official nor had a weapon in her home but the Taliban fighters wanted to take with themselves her brothers.

Provincial officials in Kandahar said that they are not aware of the raid and will investigate the case and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Rahmati is a local doctor and is running a charity foundation in Kandhar province and helping poor families.

"Two of my brothers are still missing, I hope the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will hear my voice, my two brothers, my brother-in-law and two brothers-in-law of my sister are still missing, where are they and with whom are they?" Rahmati queried in the video clip.

This is the first such incident that happened in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover.

