FIR filed against SFJ chief in Gurugram on sedition charges

Gurugram, Aug 5 After a pre-recorded audio and video message circulated on social media by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, chief of the pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), went viral, the Gurugram police on Thursday registered an FIR against Pannu and unknown others at the Cyber Crime police station here.

The clip blames the government of Haryana and the people of the state for being inimical to the interests of Sikhs and Punjabis.

According to the FIR, Pannu in the pre-recorded clip threatened the government of Haryana with dire consequences if it ceremoniously hosts the Indian tricolour on August 15.

Pannu also threatened the Haryana government in support of the ongoing farmer's protest and the Khalistan movement.

The FIR was registered following a complaint lodged by Inspector Madan Lal, in-charge of the Special Task Force (STF) unit of Gurugram police, after he received information from a source that a pre-recorded video threatening the Haryana government was being widely circulated on social media.

The case was registered under Sections 10-A and 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as well as Sections 124-A and 153-A of the Indian Penal Code against Pannu and unknown others at the Cyber Crime police station in Gurugram.

SFJ was declared as a designated terrorist outfit by the Union Home Ministry under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

