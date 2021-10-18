Fire breaks out at cloth godown in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 18 A fire broke out at a cloth godown in the Gandhi Nagar area of the national capital on Monday, a fire department official said.

The official informed that they received a call about the fire incident at around 2.55 a.m. at Gali no 1 Raghuvar Pura 2 Gandhi Nagar, after which as many as nine fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

"The firemen doused the flames at 4.55 a.m. and even the cooling process has now been completed," the official said.

Smoke could be seen billowing out from the top floor of the two-storey building having an area of 150 to 200 square yards.

"All the two floors (Basement + 2) had caught fire," he said adding some area where the clothes were kept on the stairs going towards the terrace had also caught the fire.

The official confirmed that there have been no casualties or injuries in the incident, however, there was loss of property.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Locals gathered in the morning to see the charred remains of the building.

The incident comes just four days after a fire broke out at a house from where a suitcase factory was being run in the city's Kirari area.

No injuries were reported then.

