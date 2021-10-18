Fire breaks out at seminar room of Delhi's LNJP hospital

New Delhi, Oct 18 A fire broke out in the seminar room of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital in the national capital on Monday, a fire department official said.

The official informed that they received a call about the fire incident at 12.20 a.m. at the emergency ward of the LNJP hospital located just 4 km from Central Delhi, after which as many as six fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

"The firemen doused the flames in 20 minutes at 12.40 a.m. and even the cooling process has now been completed," the official added.

The official said the fire was broke out in the charging equipment, batteries and mattress in a seminar room on the ground floor of the hospital.

The official confirmed that there have been no casualties or injuries in the incident, however, there was loss of property.

"All patients are safe," he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The furniture in the seminar room along with beds and walls were burnt by the fire.

The incident comes on the same day when a cloth godown was engulfed in the Gandhi Nagar area of the national Capital. No injuries were reported in this incident as well.

