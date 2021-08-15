Fire breaks out in Delhi hotel, 2 bodies recovered

New Delhi, Aug 15 A fire broke out in a hotel in Delhi's Dwarka on Sunday with several people trapped inside. Two bodies have been recovered so far, police said.

The fire broke out in the Krishna Hotel and the fire call was received around 7.25 a.m., according to a senior Fire official.

He said that a total of eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

The fire official said, "Two persons have died due to fire in the hotel. So far two bodies have been recovered. Rescue operation is still under way and more people are suspected trapped."

The official further informed that the department received a call regarding a fire incident around 7.30 a.m. on Sunday and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Delhi Police (South Dwarka police station) also reached the spot and found that the facility was being run by Oyo Rooms.

A police official (Dwarka South PS) on phone told that no hotel staff was found at the premises and subsequently.

"After extinguishing the fire, two bodies were found on the staircase of the ground floor.

So far, it has emerged that fire occurred due to a short circuit," police said.

