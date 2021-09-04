First cut-off list of St Stephen's college out, 99.5% for BA Eco

New Delhi, Sep 4 Delhi University's St. Stephen's College has released its first cut-off list for students seeking admission to various undergraduate courses with BA Economics (Hons) seeing the highest cut-off with 99.5 per cent.

Students can check the college's cut-off list by visiting the varsity website. However, this year the cut-off has been the highest as compared to the last year.

St. Stephen's college releases its cut-off list separately as against other colleges affiliated to the DU. Apart from this, the college conducts its own admission process with 50 per cent of its college seats reserved for Christian candidates.

According to this year's cut-off list for Humanities and Arts students, the merit list for BA programme and BA English is 99 per cent, BA History (Hons) is 99 per cent, BA Philosophy (Hons) 98 per cent and BA Culture (Hons) is 69 per cent.

For science students, cut-off for BSc Chemistry (Hons) is 96.33 per cent, BSc Maths (Hons) 98.5 per cent and BSc Physics (Hons) cut off is 97.66 per cent.

As per the first cut-off list, students must secure 99 per cent marks or more in the class 12 board exams for seeking admission in the St. Stephen's college.

However, this year as well no entrance exam will be conducted by St. Stephen's college owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, therefore, online interviews will be held. DU holds merit-based entrance test which is done on the basis of cut-off.

In St. Stephen's College 85 per cent weightage is allotted to class 12 marks and the remaining 15 per cent to online interview.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor