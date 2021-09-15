First local radio station in Afghanistan's Paktika province shuts down

A local radio station in Afghanistan's Paktika province has been completely shut down on Tuesday since the Taliban's takeover, local media reported.

A local radio named MILMA ended its ten years of journey. The owner and in charge of this private radio station Yaqoob Manzoor said that they are no longer going on air due to financial problems and an inappropriate working environment, The Khaama Press reported on Wednesday.

Manzoor said that the closure of the radio left 35 employees jobless.

Ever since the Taliban took over power in Afghanistan on August 15, the media outlets were among the most hit sectors in the country.

According to The Khaama Press, TV and radio channels have cost deducted, have decreased salaries of the employees, and have dramatically decreased their programs especially the lives ones owing to the lack of financial resources.

Journalists and media owners in Paktika province warned if their problems were not addressed, four more local radios are on the verge of putting an end to their career, The Khaama Press reported.

It further reported that covering outdoor incidents has become one of the toughest tasks for Afghan journalists after the Taliban takeover.

Meanwhile, 153 media outlets have stopped their activities in 20 provinces in Afghanistan, Tolo News reported citing the organisations supporting free media in the troubled country.

The organisations supporting free media in Afghanistan said that economic problems are serious, and operating under restrictions creates big challenges for media in Afghanistan.

Last week, the Taliban had detained Taqi Daryabi and Nematullah Naqdi, a video editor and a video reporter with the daily newspaper Etilaatroz, following their coverage of ongoing protests in Kabul.

The two journalists were taken to a local police station, where they were separated in two rooms, insulted, and flogged with cables, The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) reported citing sources.

Taqi Daryabi's lower back, upper legs, and face, and Naqdi's left arm, upper back, upper legs, and face were marked by red lesions after the beatings, as seen in photos posted to Twitter by Etilaatroz and Zaki Daryabi and on the Los Angeles Times' website.

Daryabi appeared to be unable to walk unaided, according to a video posted on Twitter by Zaki Daryabi," ICJ said.

( With inputs from ANI )

