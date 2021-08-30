Flood situation deteriorates in Assam, 2 children killed

Guwahati, Aug 30 With five more Assam districts affected by flood fury on Monday, two children died and over 3.63 lakh people were affected in 21 of the state's 34 districts, officials said.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials, one child each was washed away in flood waters in Morigaon and Barpeta districts.

Officials said that the highest number of people over 1.30 lakh were affected in Lakhimpur district followed by 65,000 in Majuli, 41,400 in Darrang, 24,300 in Biswanath, 21,300 in Dhemaji, and 17,800 in Sivasagar district.

The ASDMA officials said that 30,333 hectares crop areas have been inundated and 950 villages were affected.

A total of 44 relief camps were opened to provide shelter to the flood-affected men, women and children who had to take shelter maintaining the Covid protocols.

As much as 70 per cent area of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, spanning Golaghat, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Biswanath and Karbi Anglong districts, has been inundated affecting the wild animals. A reserve official said that four hog deer were killed.

An Assam Police spokesman said that considering the flood situation in the reserve, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed that till significant improvement in flood situation, heavy vehicles would not be allowed to ply through it. Accordingly, all heavy vehicles would be diverted to alternative roads.

