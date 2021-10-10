Floods force 120,000 people to evacuate in China's Shanxi

Beijing, Oct 10 More than 120,000 people have been temporarily evacuated after continuous rainfall triggered floods in north China's Shanxi province, authorities said on Sunday.

The floods have disrupted the lives of 1.76 million residents from 76 counties, cities and districts, according to the provincial department of emergency management.

Some 190,000 hectares of crops were damaged and more than 17,000 houses collapsed, Xinhua news agency quoted the department as saying.

Emergency management departments of various levels have allocated 4,000 tents, 3,200 folding beds as well as cotton clothes and quilts for disaster relief.

