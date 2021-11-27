Flying High: Vietnam, Turkey, Russia on SpiceJet's radar for expansion (IANS Spl)

New Delhi, Nov 27 Reinstatement of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft as well as booming passenger traffic has re-energised SpiceJet's plan to start direct services to new destinations in Vietnam, Turkey and even Russia amongst others.

In a conversation with , SpiceJet's Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh emphasised the need for India-based carriers to start point-to-point medium to long haul services.

"The time has come for Indian carriers to expand globally. India should not depend on hubs in the Middle East or Southeast Asia."

Besides, the company will keep on exploring the business of 'wide-body' charter services it operates to Canada and Europe.

"We will be exploring the possibility of getting into scheduled operations on long haul. We are also exploring whether we will be able to induct wide-bodied aircraft on a dry lease basis."

On the airline's part, Singh said that reinstated Boeing 737 MAX aircraft provides for greater range that will accelerate the company's expansion plan.

"We are looking at destinations in Vietnam, Russia and Turkey to start new services. The aircraft

