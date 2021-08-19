FM Jaishankar, his British counterpart exchange views on Afghanistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his British counterpart Dominic Raab on Wednesday exchanged views on developments and the immediate challenges.

"Welcome the conversation today with UK Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab. Exchanged views on the Afghanistan developments and the immediate challenges," Jaishankar, who is on a 4-day visit to the US, tweeted.

Dominic Raab also held talks over Afghanistan with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace.

Soon after the terror group claimed control over the Afghan capital, several countries evacuated their diplomatic personnel from the country, and hundreds of people flocked to the Kabul airport in an attempt to leave Afghanistan.

Over 60 countries including the US, United Kingdom, Japan, Germany and Canada have urged "all parties" to safeguard the departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the war-torn country and said that roads, airports and border crossing must remain open.

( With inputs from ANI )

