Food trucks in Tokyo serve delicious cuisines

Otemachi and Marunouchi in Tokyo are representative business towns. Many big buildings are lined up in the vicinity and at lunchtime, hungry business workers go out for lunch.

Nearby, food trucks line up in building squares and park in the area. The food truck business has been active in Japan for several years.

These days, popular dishes include Vietnamese sandwiches, Asian chicken rice, and charcoal-grilled fish. In order to attract customers, the restaurant offers trendy dishes.

"This is a grated plum chicken lunch box. There are many kinds of dishes, so I don't get bored. I think the good point is that each restaurant has creativity," said a visitor.

Food trucks place is in public parks and building squares where there are benches and tables available for eating.

The Japanese noodle food truck is popular among foreign tourists. Special containers are used to make it easy to carry food around.

"Soy sauce tonkotsu noodle is the most popular, but it doesn't have the unique smell of tonkotsu, so it's easy to eat, so I hope costumer enjoy it. Sales are falling at the store, so I hope it will be compensated by the food trucks. There are good and bad points, but I think it would be nice if we could make money from the food trucks," said Yohei Miura.

"It feels like a luxurious food truck. And this traditional Japanese dish that is dipped in sweet sauce and grilled over charcoal," added Yohei.

"Due to COVID-19, it is difficult for customers to come to the restaurant, so we will go out and sell eel. Usually, in the restaurant, customers wait about 30 minutes. We prepare eel well so those customers wait for about 5 or 10 minutes at the food truck. I like to come and serve freshly baked eel," said Yoshitaka Watabe.

The popularity of food trucks in Japan is giving new hope to the restaurant industry amid COVID-19.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor