Forcibly married Pakistani Hindu girl rescued after her video asking for help went viral

Pakistani-origin Hindu girl, Reena Meghwar's viral video asking for help had gone viral on social media. In the video Meghwar was heard saying,"please send me to my parents, I was forcibly taken away. I have been warned of dire consequences with a threat that my parents and brothers will be killed."

The video questions the safety of Hindu women in Pakistan.

Meghwar was forcibly married to a Muslim man after which she was rescued by the local police and handed over to her parents in Pakistan's Sindh province. She also claimed that she was forced to convert into Islam and the man forged documents to portray her as a Muslim.

The authorities took notice of the video and ordered the police to investigate the matter. Subsequently, the police took the woman into custody and produced her before a local court in Badin, where she told the judge that she was subjected to "abuse and torture" by her in-laws.

She also admitted that she did not convert to Islam and false documents were prepared by her alleged husband.

After recording Meghwar's statement, the court ordered police to register a case against the accused. She was then handed over to her parents in the presence of law enforcement personnel.

