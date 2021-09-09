Ford India to shut down, 4,800 employees face uncertain future

Chennai, Sep 9 American automotive major Ford Motor Company has decided to close down its two car plants, in Chennai and Sanand, owned by its subsidiary Ford India Private Ltd, resulting in an uncertain future for about 4,800 employees - workers and staff, said a Union official.

"The company has decided to close down its two Indian plants. The management has not spoken to us about our future. Maybe on Monday, the officials will hold talks with us," a union official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told .

According to him, Ford India's Chennai plant has about 2,700 associates

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor