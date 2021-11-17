Foreign Ministers of Ukraine, Montenegro discussed situation on Ukrainian Border: Kiev

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke to his Montenegrin counterpart Dorde Radulovic by phone to discuss a number of issues, including the situation on the border of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The sides agreed to intensify political dialogue and cooperation in trade and investment, in particular, in the context of preparing the visit of Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to Montenegro to attend the summit of the heads of government of the Central European Initiative," the ministry said.

"Dmytro Kuleba informed Dorde Radulovic about the security situation on the temporarily occupied territories and along the state border of Ukraine in the context of the latest aggressive actions by Russia. Dorde Radulovic reassured [his counterpart] that Montenegro invariably supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," it said.

The top diplomats exchanged views on the security situation in southeastern Europe, the interaction of Ukraine and Montenegro in international organizations and a schedule of contacts of the two states for 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier called alarmist the claims that Russia is allegedly preparing an invasion of Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor