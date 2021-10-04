Foreign Secretary Shringla pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi in Sri Lanka

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi along with Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister GL Peiris, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay here on Mahatma Gandhi's 152nd birth anniversary.

Earlier in the day, Shringla called on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and had a discussion on further consolidating the multifaceted partnership between India and Sri Lanka.

During his four-day visit to Sri Lanka, the Foreign Secretary is also slated to meet President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and other top cabinet members.

On Sunday, Foreign Secretary Shringla visited the iconic Jaffna Cultural Centre, built with Indian grant assistance.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla visited the iconic Jaffna Cultural Centre built with Indian grant assistance. The iconic, state of the art cultural centre will help people of Northern Province reconnect with their roots and in nurturing our shared cultural heritage," Indian Mission in Sri Lanka had said in a tweet.

Earlier, officials from Civil Aviation Authority briefed the Foreign Secretary about the development and rehabilitation of Palaly Airport.

Shringla had arrived in Jaffna earlier on Sunday. He was extended a warm welcome by the Chairman of Northern Provincial Council CVK Sivagnanam.

Shringla had arrived in Sri Lanka on Saturday on his four-day visit to the nation.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor