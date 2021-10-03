Foreign Secretary Shringla reaches Sri Lanka on four-day visit

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Saturday reached Sri Lanka's Colombo on his four-day visit to the nation.

Jayanath Colombage, Sri Lanka's Foreign Secretary and High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka, Gopal Bagley received Shringla upon his arrival in Colombo.

On Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement, Sri Lanka occupies a central place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Foreign Secretary's visit signifies the importance both countries attach to strengthening their close and cordial relations in all spheres of mutual interest.

The visit of the Foreign Secretary will provide an opportunity to review bilateral ties between India and Sri Lanka, the progress of ongoing bilateral projects and ongoing cooperation to tackle COVID-19 related disruptions.

Earlier this year, India supplied COVID-19 vaccines to Sri Lanka under the Neighbourhood First policy.

New Delhi had also sent COVID-19 vaccines to neighbouring countries Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar, Afghanistan and Bangladesh under this policy.

( With inputs from ANI )

