Foreign Secy Shringla discusses Afghan situation with EU special envoy Tomas Niklasson

Foreign Secretary of India, Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday met Tomas Niklasson, special envoy of the European Union for Afghanistan and discussed the current situation in Islamic Emirate, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Both the diplomats have agreed to continue the ongoing coordination between India and EU on Afghanistan, Bagchi said further.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met @tomas_niklasson EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan today. Exchanged views on the current situation in Afghanistan. Agreed to continue the ongoing coordination between India & EU on Afghanistan," he tweeted.

Afghanistan is facing a severe humanitarian crisis. A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban, have plunged a country already suffering from high poverty levels into a full-blown economic crisis, Amnesty International said in a statement.

This comes as 22.8 million people are facing acute food insecurity and hunger, while the World Food Programme estimates that at least a million children are already suffering from acute malnutrition. According to the UN, more than USD 200 million of humanitarian aid a month is needed to avert disaster.

