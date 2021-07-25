Four Afghan nationals arrested for over-staying in India

Gurugram, July 25 Four Afghan nationals, who were allegedly over-staying in India after their visa expired, were arrested from Gurugram by Haryana Chief Minister's flying squad, officials said on Sunday.

The four had come to India on tourist and medical visas, but the visas of three had expired in 2016, and of the remaining one in 2019, the flying squad officials said.

Those arrested were identified as Abdul Gaffar Nori, Muhammad Shabir, Amal Ira, and Muhammad Yasin Shahadat, all hailing from Kabul.

"We received information from our reliable sources that few Afgan nationals are residing in Jharsa village of Gurugram illegally. Following the information, we conducted a raid on Saturday and nabbed the accused who were residing here without legal documents. Even the owner of the house Punit Thakaran also did not obtain necessary documents from them," Harish Budhiraza, an official of the flying squad, said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the four at Sadar police station in Gurugram.

