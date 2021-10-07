Four employees of airport in Saudi Arabia's Abha injured by Houthi drone attack

Four employees of the airport of Saudi Arabia's southwestern city of Abha have been injured as a result of an attack carried out by an explosive-laden drone launched by the Yemeni Shia Houthi rebels, media reported.

The drone was downed by the Saudi forces but four people were injured by debris of the destroyed drone, Saudi Arabia's state-run Al-Ekhbariya broadcaster reported, citing the Arab coalition.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.

The Houthis often use drones with explosives to attack Saudi border areas.

The Houthis often use drones with explosives to attack Saudi border areas.

