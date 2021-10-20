Four held for allegedly raping minor Dalit girl in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 20 Four youths, including the victim's boyfriend, were taken into custody for an allegedly raping a 17-year-old Dalit girl in Kerala's Kozhikode, police said on Wednesday.

The incident, according to the complaint made by the victim two days back, took place on October 3, when she, along with her 'lover' and three other friends, went to a tourist centre in Kozhikode.

According to the girl, she was given juice, which she suspects had sedatives in it, and was subjected to abuse after it.

In the evening, she was dropped off and was told not to tell anyone what happened on the threat of facing dire consequences, she said.

Police are probing the matter and questioning the youths.

