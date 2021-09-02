Four killed, five injured in clashes in Afghanistan's Parwan

Four people have been killed and five more injured in a clash between the Taliban and unidentified gunmen in central Afghanistan's Parwan province, Sputnik reported citing a source.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, the situation in Afghanistan has been deteriorating after the Taliban seized control. On August 15 the Taliban captured Kabul soon after President Ashraf Ghani fled the nation.

( With inputs from ANI )

