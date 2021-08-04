Four killed, two injured in firing in Bihar's Nalanda

Patna, Aug 4 Four persons were killed and two others injured during cross-firing in Bihar's Nalanda district on Wednesday, police said.

The firing took place between two groups in Lodhipur village under Chabilapur police station, due to a land dispute between two relatives.

Nalanda SP Sri Hari Prasath S. said that the situation remains tense in the village and a large police contingent from different police stations and police lines was deployed there.

The accused persons are at large now.

The district police are tightlipped in this matter and not sharing any information related to this incident.

The incident comes as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chaired a meeting to assess the law and order situation. He has already taken several initiatives to resolve property disputes in the state.

