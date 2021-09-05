Four teachers from Telugu states receive national awards

Hyderabad, Sep 5 Four teachers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were among 44 teachers who were presented national teacher awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday on the occasion of Teachers Day.

From Telangana, P. Ramaswamy of Siddipet and K. Rangaiah of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district received the national teacher awards.

Ramaswamy is the head teacher at Zilla Parishad High School Indranagar at Siddipet while Rangaiah is serving as acting head master at MPPS Sawarkheda of Kerameri mandal in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district.

K. Phani Bhushan Sridhar and S. Muni Reddy from Andhra Pradesh were the recipients of national teacher awards.

Sridhar is serving as teacher at Zilla Parishad High School at Lingarajupalem in S. Rayavaram mandal of Viskhapatnam district while Muni Reddy is a teacher at ZP High School at M. Paipalli in Irala mandal of Chittoor district.

The Ministry of Education gives national awards to teachers every year to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who through their commitment and hard work have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

The awards are given to the best teachers of the country selected through a transparent online 3 stage selection process.

Every awardee receives a medal along with a certificate of recognition and a cash price of Rs 25,000.

In view of Covid-19 pandemic, the awards function was held in a virtual mode.

