Four UP cops jailed for taking away money from thieves

Firozabad (UP), Oct 19 Four policemen have been suspended and sent to jail for allegedly snatching Rs 96,000 from two thieves who had stolen Rs 1 lakh.

The accused allowed the burglars to keep Rs 4,000 and escorted their motorcycle out of the district to safety.

SSP Firozabad Ashok Kumar ordered the arrest of the guilty policemen immediately after they were identified.

Following court orders on Monday, the two thieves, along with the four policemen, were sent to jail.

According to reports, on October 15, grocery dealer Gaurav Kumar had filed a complaint at the Rasulpura police station alleging theft of Rs 1 lakh by unknown persons from his auto-rickshaw.

Soon after the theft was reported, the Firozabad SSP ordered that all vehicles on the road in the district be checked so that the culprits do not escape to neighbouring districts.

While scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area, police saw the two thieves stealing money stored under the seat of the delivery vehicle.

The police, on Sunday, arrested the two thieves, identified as Priyanshu and Om Singh, from their residences in Mainpuri district.

During interrogation, the two revealed that on October 15 they were stopped by four policemen posted in Sirsaganj police station while they were on their way home to Mainpuri after committing the theft, and the police kept Rs 96,000 and then escorted them to the district border safely.

The four policemen were identified as sub-inspector Sunil Chand, constables Rakesh Kumar, and Surendra Singh, and driver Balkrishna.

SSP Ashok Kumar said: "Rs 96,000 snatched by the policemen from the two thieves has been recovered. They were arrested after an FIR was registered against them under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. They have been suspended and sent to jail along with the two thieves."

