FPIs return to equities, invests Rs 975 cr in 1st week of Aug

Mumbai, Aug 8 Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have made a comeback to India's equities segment and made a net investment of Rs 975 crore in the first week of August.

The FPIs have made a comeback after a net outflow of Rs 11,308 crore in July.

The week-ended Friday witnessed surge in the Indian equity market with both the BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange touching new highs.

On August 5, the Sensex touched a record high of Rs 54,717.24 crore.

The market surged in line with the global cues and on the back of robust Q1 earnings.

With the return of investments in August, net FPI investments into equities segment in 2020 have again breached the Rs 50,000 mark.

The net FPI investment into the equities segment in 2020 stood at Rs 50,011 crore, as per NSDL data.

