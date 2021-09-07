FRAI supports 'Halla Bol' campaign against E-commerce giants

New Delhi, Sep 7 Federation of Retailer Association of India (FRAI), a representative body of 4 crore micro, small and medium retailers, with Retail Associations from across the country as members of the Federation, has announced its support for ‘Halla Bol national campaign initiated by small retailers and traders associations from across the country.

The national campaign will start on Wednesday 15 September and bring alive how the e-commerce companies are ruining the businesses and livelihoods of small traders in India by using foreign funds and unfair trade practices.

Small retailers and traders association from various parts of the country have been writing to Piyush Goyal, Honorable Minister for Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Government of India demanding/requesting implementation of e-commerce rules in the wake of the upcoming/ensuing festive season. This will enable large e-commerce entities to conduct their business in a structured way by complying with the stipulations of the rules which will also be in the larger interest of the consumers of the country.

Ram Asre Mishra, President, Federation of Retailers Association of India, said, "We would like to extend full support to the ‘Halla Bol' campaign planned by our fellow brothers. The large e-commerce companies have been affecting our livelihoods and pushing us to poverty. Now, it is time to stand united aand fight against the trade practices implemented by these e-commerce companies. We also demand the early roll-out of new e-commerce policy. It can play a big role in creating a level playing field for small retailers who are suffering due to unfair trade practices of global e-tailers. Government must not allow anyone to create roadblocks and derail this much-needed reform in the retail sector. There is no better time than now, ahead of the festive season, to roll out the e-commerce rules."

The unorganised retail sector in India has a huge untapped potential and is the second-largest employment generator in the country after agriculture. It faces various challenges in the wake of the Covid pandemic, policy loopholes, and unfair business practices of e-commerce firms that are creating livelihood challenges for small retailers/merchants. These merchants have been demanding stringent action against errant e-commerce firms through a comprehensive policy framework for survival.

During the festive season, retailers receive high traffic and see intense competition. It is that time of the year when the retail industry gears up with a hope to recover lost sales by capitalizing on the festivities. With the festive season just around the corner, the small retailers have intensified their efforts to demand the implementation of new e-commerce rules and ensure a level playing field for small retailers so that they remain competitive, sustain and thrive in a fast-changing retail world.

FRAI entails 34 Retail Associations from North, South, East, and West as members of its Federation. The federation has been working to protect the interests of poor retailers in the country and raise issues that impact their eemployment opportunities and render help to such people who are unable to express their views. The federation also brings to the attention of the Government policies which will help promote and protect employment in the unorganised retail sector and create an environment of ease of dooing business in India.

