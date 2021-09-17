France to be 'especially careful' about Taliban's links with terror groups, says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said that France will be "especially careful" about the Taliban's relationships with terrorist organisations, Anadolu Agency reported.

"This is for our safety," Macron said at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel before his one-on-one meeting with her at the Elysee Palace.

Noting that they would discuss the international agenda and the situation in Afghanistan, Macron said they would make efforts to support neighbouring countries that host Afghans, Anadolu Agency reported.

"Ensuring that people under threat in Afghanistan leave the country and that humanitarian aid is delivered to Afghanistan were also on the meeting's agenda," he said.

Merkel said the issue in Afghanistan is the people who are under threat and the evacuation of refugees from the country.

Expressing that it is important to provide support to neighbouring countries that help Afghans, Merkel also underlined that they will work on how to make progress on climate change by preserving the industrial base, Anadolu Agency reported.

It has been over a month when the Taliban captured Kabul after an aggressive and rapid advance against Afghanistan government forces amid the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country.

The country plunged into crisis last month after Kabul fell to the Taliban and the democratically elected government of former president Ashraf Ghani collapsed.

( With inputs from ANI )

