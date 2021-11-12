France urges Russia to use ties with Minsk to resolve migrants border crisis

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defense Minister Florence Parly urged their Russian counterparts, Sergey Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu, at a meeting in Paris to use their close ties with Minsk to resolve the crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, the French Foreign Ministry said in a communique.

"With regard to the situation in Belarus, the ministers condemned the irresponsible and unacceptable behavior of the Belarusian authorities regarding the instrumentalization of migration flows directed against several countries of the European Union. They called on Russia to use its close ties with Belarus to put an end to this," the communique says. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

